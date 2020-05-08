$10 Million in CARES Act Funding Available for Frontline Workers Who Need Childcare

Share This Article:

A share of San Diego’s federal stimulus funding will aid in expanding childcare for frontline workers during the pandemic.

That brings funding for the workers helping to respond to the coronavirus to a total of $10 million.

The city will match $5 million in CARES Act funding approved by the San Diego County Board of Supervisors earlier this week.

“Child care and the economy are fundamentally linked. If parents can access child care, they’re more likely to enter the workforce and of course, to stay employed,” San Diego Mayor Kevin Faulconer said. “School and child care closures really put an incredible burden on working parents throughout San Diego County.”

Those eligible to receive assistance include healthcare workers, first responders and emergency medical services personnel.

Grocery store staff and child care providers join those workers on the list.

Eligibility will be prioritized for at-risk individuals and families with disabilities and special needs, Faulconer said.

County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said the support called the support necessary because schools are closed. Guardians, he added, should not turn to grandparents due to their vulnerability to COVID-19.

“We have to do everything we can to ensure that there are more child care opportunities available for workers as they go back to work,” Fletcher said.

– City News Service

