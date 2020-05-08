Florists, Clothing Stores Among Businesses in First Wave of Reopenings

Share This Article:

Retail stores can reopen for curbside service starting Friday provided they meet San Diego County’s guidelines, but shopping malls, dine-in restaurants, museums and offices will remain closed until the next phase of California’s emergence from the restrictions stemming from the pandemic.

The stores able to open Friday include bookstores, music stores, jewelers, shoe stores, toy stores, antique dealers, home furnishings, sporting goods, clothing stores and florists, but these and similar businesses will have to operate through curbside service or deliveries.

Manufacturing, warehouse and logistics companies supporting those businesses will also be able to open Friday.

All businesses opening as part of “Phase 2” must complete a safe reopening plan, and post it publicly. All employees must be given copies of the plan.

A report released Thursday by the San Diego Workforce Partnership estimates that more than 67,000 employees have been affected by COVID-19, more than 35,000 of whom work in the hospitality and restaurant industries.

Last week, 318,000 Californians filed unemployment claims, bringing total filings to 4 million over the last six weeks. By comparison, the 79 weeks of the Great Recession saw 4.9 million filings.

The San Diego region’s estimated unemployment rate has risen to 26.8% amid the pandemic, a high not seen since the Great Depression, according to a report by the San Diego Association of Governments.

— From Staff and Wire Reports

