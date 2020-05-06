Here’s What San Diego County Businesses Need to Do to Reopen

Share This Article:

California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to allow some businesses, including small retailers, to reopen on a limited basis on Friday.

To help them reopen safely, San Diego County has posted an online checklist of safe practices. Here’s what’s on the checklist:

Signage

Signage at each public entrance to inform employees and customers to avoid entering if they have a cough or fever, wear facial coverings, maintain a six-foot distance, and not shake hands or engage in unnecessary physical contact

A copy of the business’ safe reopening plan is posted at each public entrance

Employee Health Protection

Personal protective equipment is provided at a level appropriate for each employee’s job duties

Teleworking opportunities have been maximized

All employees have been told not to come to work if sick

All employees must have their temperature taken upon reporting to work. Those over 100 degrees must leave and be tested for coronavirus.

All employees must wear facial coverings in the workplace, if within six feet of others

All desks or individual workstations must be separated by six feet

Break rooms, bathrooms, and other common areas must be disinfected frequently, on a regular schedule

Soap and water must be available to all employees

Customer Safety

Limit the number of customers to easily maintain a six-foot distance

All customers must wear facial coverings

Curbside or outdoor service should be made available where feasible

Other Distancing Measures

Create one-way paths for customers

Place tape or other markings six feet apart

The county said other measures may be necessary, depending on the type of business.

The checklist doesn’t have to be submitted for approval, but should be followed as closely as possible and posted at public entrances.

Supervisor Nathan Fletcher said temperature checks may be the most difficult health measure and urged business to acquire touch-free thermometers.

“Temperature checks are going to be a core part of this,” he said at Wednesday’s media briefing, but acknowledged that “we know that thermometers can be difficult to obtain.”

