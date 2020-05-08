Athenaeum in La Jolla to Accept Free Submissions As Juried Exhibition Moves Online

Share This Article:

The Athenaeum Music and Arts Library begins accepting entries Tuesday for the 29th annual Juried Exhibition.

The exhibition moves online this year for the La Jolla gallery due to the coronavirus. Entries may be submitted free through July 1.

To be eligible, artists need to live, work or exhibit in San Diego County or Tijuana. The Athenaeum seeks up to three digital images per artist. Video submissions require one image, along with a link to a Vimeo or YouTube page. Organizers ask that artists also prepare a short bio.

The library accepts online submissions only. Mail-in entries will not be accepted.

The online exhibition opens July 18 and continues through Aug. 29.

Jurors include Joseph Yorty, creative director of the gallery and project space, Best Practice, and Elizabeth Rooklidge, an independent curator. The exhibition offers four awards for select entries.

– Staff reports

