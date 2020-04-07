San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Tuesday, April 7

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 12:20 p.m. on Tuesday, April 7.

• There have been 1,404 cases of coronavirus disease and 19 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Monday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 14,336 confirmed cases and 343 deaths as of Monday afternoon.

• Gov. Gavin Newsom said California has already secured nearly 5,000 new hospital beds and is on track to reach 50,000 in coming weeks to treat an expected surge in COVID-19 patients.

• UC San Diego Health radiologists and other physicians are now using artificial intelligence to rapidly analyze lung imaging to detect for pneumonia, the major killer of COVID-19 patients.

• City and county law enforcement will begin citing essential businesses that have not complied with the requirement to post social-distancing and sanitization guidelines near their entrances.

• Clothing Construction and Textile students at San Diego Continuing Education are volunteering with Project Mask to help combat critical protective gear shortages due to COVID-19.

• The Poway City Council at its night meeting will consider a moratorium on commercial evictions and a loan program to help small businesses affected by the coronavirus.

• Jennifer Barnes, CEO of Optima Office in San Diego, writes in a column that the economic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic will be lethal to some businesses yet create growth opportunities for others.

• If you’re bored with the usual shelter-in-place activities, and the clouds clear, you can view the biggest “supermoon” on 2020 this evening.

