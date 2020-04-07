Over 100,000 Expected to Gather Online for Rock Church’s Easter Services

Share This Article:

On Sunday, April 12, over 100,000 people will gather online for the Rock Church’s Easter services. The eight online services will start on Friday and go through Sunday and will feature music from the Rock Church’s worship team and a message from Senior Pastor Miles McPherson.

According to Gallup, more people attend church on Easter than any other Sunday. Online searches for churches also spike around Easter time. But with COVID-19, churches around the world will continue to have their doors closed and hold their services online.

On a typical Sunday, the Rock Church has four services across its seven campuses with an average weekly attendance of 34,000, including the online campus. In addition to the physical locations, the Rock Church began an online service in 2018 with an average online audience of 20,000. Since the onset of COVID-19, the Rock Church has moved all of its services online and has averaged 72,000 viewers each Sunday.

Even though people are physically distant as a result of social distancing, that does not mean there needs to be emotional distance. Easter services at Rock Church will feature elements of reflection where they will look introspectively at their lives and interaction.

The Rock Church Easter weekend services will kick off on Friday, April 10. On Good Friday, Pastor Miles McPherson will highlight the service of the military, first responders, and medical personnel on the front lines during this pandemic. Society portrays actors, athletes, etc. to be heroes, but the real heroes are those that are choosing to risk their lives to protect and save others. Similar to these heroes who sacrificially lay down their lives as part of their service, Jesus Christ gave up His life for others. During the service, McPherson will share about the ultimate sacrifice that Jesus made on the cross over 2,000 years ago.

Easter Sunday will include original songs from the Rock Church Worship team and a special Easter message from McPherson. He will share about how Jesus has resurrected things in our lives, including bringing hope, dreams, and vision back to life. He will answer questions about why it matters that Jesus rose from the grave and our response to that. His message is one of hope, particularly during this time where fear and anxiety are at the forefront of people’s minds.

McPherson shares, “This Easter will forever be one that we all remember. Though days of uncertainty and fear have seemingly left our society crippled, there is a Hope that will get us through these dark times. Jesus was crucified and was buried, but just when the world had seemingly lost hope, He rose from the dead. His resurrection provides hope. “Do not be afraid, He is not here; for He is risen, as He said.” I want to invite you to join one of our Easter weekend messages starting with two Good Friday messages on April 10 and six Easter messages on Sunday April 12.”

In addition to the Easter services, McPherson is challenging others to participate in a prayer initiative. Individuals and churches will unite to pray 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to call on the presence of God during these uncertain times. Participants simply sign up for a 15-minute time slot on the website We Pray 24/7. The prayer initiative is open to everyone regardless of church or denomination affiliation. Prayer can take place wherever the participant is located. As of now, over 360 churches are participating with 1,800 individuals committing to praying at some point during a 24 hour time period. When people register, they will receive weekly encouraging emails to guide their prayer time.

