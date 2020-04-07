Acting Navy Secretary Resigns After Calling USS Theodore Roosevelt’s Captain ‘Stupid’

Share This Article:

Acting Navy Secretary Thomas Modly resigned on Tuesday, one day after his controversial address to the crew of the USS Theodore Roosevelt was leaked.

During the address over the San Diego-based ship’s public address system, Modly called fired Capt. Brett Crozier “stupid” for not knowing a letter pleading for help with a coronavirus outbreak might be leaked.

The secretary’s remarks came just days after hundreds of crew members gathered on the hanger deck to cheer Crozier as he left the ship in Guam.

Crozier, who reportedly has coronavirus now, had pleaded in the letter for the Navy to arrange shore housing on Guam for uninfected members of the crew to halt the spread of the virus in the close quarters of the giant warship.

“We are not at war. Sailors do not need to die. If we do not act now, we are failing to properly take care of our most trusted asset — our sailors,” he wrote.

The letter was obtained by the San Francisco Chronicle, after which Crozier was relieved of duty and is now assigned to a headquarters post in San Diego.

Modly defended his remarks to the crew on Monday, then publicly apologized, before finally resigning on Tuesday.

