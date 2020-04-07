Biggest ‘Supermoon’ of 2020 Visible Over San Diego Tuesday—Weather Permitting

The Super Blue Blood Moon peeked over the hillsides of east San Diego County.
A supermoon peeks over the hillsides of east San Diego County in January 2018. Photo by Chris Stone

The biggest “supermoon” of 2020 will appear over San Diego on Tuesday night, and it could be the highpoint of your shelter-in-place evening—if the weather permits.

It’s a supermoon because it’s both full and near the closest point to Earth in its slightly elliptical orbit.

The moon’s closest approach — 224,000 miles — is at 11:08 a.m., and it becomes full at 7:35 p.m. That’s a little more than 20 minutes after sunset in San Diego.

According to the famous Lowell Observatory in Flagstaff, AZ, the moon will appear approximately 7% larger and 15% brighter. And an optical illusion always makes the moon appear larger when it’s close to the horizon, as will be the case when it turns full.

Of course, with a slow-moving Pacific storm in progress, the weather may not cooperate. The forecast for Tuesday night calls for showers throughout San Diego County.

This particular full moon is also known as a “pink moon” because of a pink wildflower that blooms on the East Coast in spring, a “paschal moon” because it is used to calculate the date for Easter, and a “Passover moon” because it marks the beginning of the Jewish holiday.

