Governor: California Has Added Nearly 5,000 Hospital Beds, Aiming for 50,000

Gov. Gavin Newsom said California has already secured nearly 5,000 new hospital beds and is on track to reach 50,000 in coming weeks to treat an expected surge in COVID-19 patients.

Newsom said the additional beds secured so far are at alternate care sites, previously shuttered hospitals and federal installations. He said the state is working with hospitals to line up the remaining beds believed necessary.

“California has been working closely with hospitals to aggressively expand our state’s ability to treat the coming surge in COVID-19 patients,” said Newsom at a press conference on Monday. “As a result, California is adding tens of thousands more hospital beds, sourcing and distributing lifesaving medical supplies and ventilators, and significantly expanding our health care workforce.”

The 4,613 new hospital beds lined up to date are located in the following facilities across the state:

Eight federal medical stations operating or being set up across the state, including one in Escondido, with a total of 2,000 beds

The former Sleep Train Arena in Sacramento, which has a maximum capacity of 400 beds

Fairview Developmental Center, with a maximum capacity of 520 beds

Porterville Developmental Center, with a maximum capacity of 246 beds

San Carlos Hotel, with a maximum capacity of 120 beds

CPMC-Pacific Campus in San Francisco, with a maximum capacity of 291 beds

Seton Medical Center in Daly City, with a maximum capacity of 220 beds

St. Vincent Medical Center in Los Angeles, with a maximum capacity of 266 beds

The Navy hospital ship USNS Mercy, which has an easily-accessible maximum capacity of up to 550 beds

The new beds are in addition the statewide existing hospital capacity of nearly 75,000 beds.

