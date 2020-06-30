Call It Summer Camp or Spring Training 2.0, But Padres Returning to Petco Park

Share This Article:

When the San Diego Padres officially begin “summer camp” Friday, fans will easily recognize most of the players, while enjoying the opportunity to see many of the prospects attracting the biggest buzz in the organization.

The Padres will conduct camp at Petco Park, where many players will report Wednesday. They typically host spring training in Peoria, Ariz.

Teams can bring 60 players to camp. The Padres named 52 of them this week, according to MLB.com.

MLB Pipeline ranks the Padres’ prospects as tops in baseball. Five of the ones on the top 100 list, MLB reported, will be at camp.

“The main thing is getting ready to put a competitive team on the field for the 2020 season,” Padres GM A.J. Preller told MLB.com. “That’s our primary focus, getting our guys ready for a 60-game season. But obviously we value the development side of things as well.”

"We're going to be ready to go."#Padres Manager, Jayce Tingler, sat down with @jesseagler last night on #PadresSH. pic.twitter.com/0HsqAKA4Jb — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 26, 2020

They include pitchers MacKenzie Gore and Luis Patiño – MLB Pipeline named Gore Pitcher of the Year for 2019 – infielder CJ Abrams, outfielder Taylor Trammell and catcher Luis Campusano.

Fans also will have a chance for their first glimpse of recent high school graduate Robert Hassell III, the outfielder the Padres drafted at No. 8 overall last month.

Naturally, the team’s stars made the list, from infielders Manny Machado and Fernando Tatis Jr. to pitchers Kirby Yates and Chris Paddack.

The unique aspects of the 2020 season – 60 games, the designated hitter used in all games – include baseball’s approach to rosters.

The Padres may play anyone on the 60-man list in the upcoming season, which will begin July 23 or 24. Initially, the team will carry 30 players on the roster.

The teams also will play under a set of strict safety regulations due to the ongoing pandemic.

– Staff reports

