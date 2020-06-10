Share This Article:

The San Diego Padres drafted high school players with their picks on the first day of Major League Baseball’s draft Wednesday.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Their first-round pick, Robert Hassell III, hails from Franklin, TN, where he attended Independence High School. The outfielder turns 19 in August, and bats and throws left.

The Padres held the eighth pick in the round. Infielder Spencer Torkelson of Arizona State went to Detroit with the first pick.

The Padres chose Justin Lange, who will turn 19 in September, as their second-round selection. Born in Fredericksburg, TX, the right-handed pitcher attended Llano High School.

The second through fifth rounds take place Thursday. The Padres hold another second-round slot, the 45th pick overall, along with one each in the third, fourth and fifth rounds.

– Staff reports

Padres Choose HS Outfielder Robert Hassell III in 1st Round of MLB Draft was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: