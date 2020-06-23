Padres Fans, Take Heart: Baseball Back by July 24 For 60-Game Season

Share This Article:

Get ready for the crack of the bat at Petco Park in July as a shortened baseball season is set to begin late in the month.

Baseball owners and the players’ union agreed to a 60-game season Tuesday, Reuters reported, following weeks of tense negotiations over salary and how many games were to be played.

Spring training will begin July 1, and the season will start about three weeks later.

“Major League Baseball is thrilled to announce that the 2020 season is on the horizon,” Commissioner Rob Manfred said in a statement.

The players association struck a milder tone, simply saying that “all remaining issues have been resolved.”

Opening Day: July 23 or 24 Season: 60 games Location: Home ballparks Health and safety: "MLB's foremost priorities" pic.twitter.com/PWOu9GolDh — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 24, 2020

Spring training shut down in March as the coronavirus pandemic took hold, ultimately delaying the season.

The schedule for the 2020 season is designed to “mitigate travel” for teams, Reuters reported. That means most teams will play within their divisions.

Health and safety issues remain to be cleared up. Though fans will not be allowed into games, a recent uptick of illness in baseball has put the game on alert.

Colorado Rockies star Charlie Blackmon tested positive for the virus, the Denver Post said.

The Philadelphia Phillies shut down a Florida, training camp because five players and three staff members tested positive, according to Reuters. The Toronto Blue Jays also shut down a Florida training site because one player appeared to show symptoms.

The Padres, meanwhile, kept it lowkey as the news broke, reminding fans of their redesigned uniforms for 2020. Phillies star Bryce Harper was more celebratory, proclaiming “we’re finally coming home!”

Brown is back (again). pic.twitter.com/b98ialsUhJ — San Diego Padres (@Padres) June 24, 2020

Charlie Blackmon and two other #Rockies test positive for coronavirus after workouts at Coors Field, #MLB sources say https://t.co/3dX09rhwVp — Kyle Newman (@KyleNewmanDP) June 24, 2020

