Money, Safety Issues Loom Large as Talks to Start Baseball’s 2020 Season Continue

Fernando Tatis and Manny Machado, before officials halted spring training in March. When might they take the field again? Photo credit: @padres, via Twitter.

Baseball’s players and owners continue to negotiate over when – or even if – the 2020 season will begin.

Talks could take a new turn Tuesday, according to reports, when MLB presents a new proposal to players.

Meanwhile, MLB released a lengthy outline of health protocols teams will be required to adopt in order to play ball.

The 67-page document contains guidance on crucial areas such as Covid-19 testing and temperature checks. It’s also exceptionally detailed.

For instance, the report calls for smaller workouts – some limited to five players or less; keeping players distanced enough that some will sit in empty stands rather than the dugout, and a complete ban on spitting.

ESPN and The Athletic (paywall) each did deep dives into the MLB proposal.

The Major League Baseball Players Association responded late this week, according to the Associated Press. Their concerns include testing more frequently, questions over procedures for higher-risk players and how to handle positive tests.

The San Diego Padres’ season, along with those of the 29 other major league teams, has been delayed since March due to public health orders because of the coronavirus.

Baseball owners proposed beginning a shortened season in early July, but talks bogged down over player compensation.

Without game, television and sponsor revenue, teams throughout the league have cut salaries and/or furloughed off-the-field staff, including the Padres.

– Staff reports

