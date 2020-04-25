SDSU Hoops Picks Up Terrell Gomez, Transferring from Northridge

Share This Article:

Terrell Gomez will become the newest member of the San Diego State men’s basketball program, head coach Brian Dutcher announced this week.

The 5-8, 160-pound guard, who spent his first three seasons at California State University Northridge, will be immediately eligible to compete in the 2020-21 season.

“Terrell has a toughness and grit about him that I really like,” Dutcher, the 2020 Mountain West Coach of the Year, said. “I think the sky is the limit for him and I can’t wait for him to join our program.”

A native of Los Angeles, Gomez has been a first-team All-Big West performer in each of the last two seasons. He was the league’s Freshman of the Year in 2017-18. At CSUN, he averaged 17.1 points, 2.9 assists and 2.3 rebounds, while shooting 44.2% from the floor and 43.6% from three-point range.

Last season, he led the nation with a .948 free throw percentage, was No. 5 in three-point field goals and No. 6 in three-point field goals per game.

Prior to enrolling at CSUN, Gomez spent a gap year at Middlebrooks Academy. He took classes at East Los Angeles College after graduating from Inglewood High School.

Last season, the Aztecs won their conference-leading 12th Mountain West championship, finished with a 30-2 record and the No. 6 ranking in the nation. They lost out on a March Madness bid due to the mass coronavirus cancellations.

SDSU is expected to return starters Matt Mitchell, Jordan Schakel and Nathan Mensah, but lost star Malachi Flynn and seniors KJ Feagin and Yanni Wetzell – two transfers who made significant contributions last season.

Flynn declared himself for the NBA Draft last week.

Gomez joins incoming freshmen Lamont Butler, Keith Dinwiddie Jr. and Che Evans as new faces in the coming season.

– Staff reports

