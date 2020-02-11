Aztecs Celebrate Mountain West Championship After 82-59 Win Over New Mexico

Share This Article:

San Diego State, after a messy and tetchy first half in which they could not shake New Mexico, surged after the break to log their 25th straight win, 82-59.

They not only continued their season-long unbeaten streak, they also secured their 12th Mountain West conference championship, their first since 2016.

The first half, marred by turnovers and poor Aztec shooting, ended with SDSU up 35-30. The lead changed eight times and the teams tied the score four times.

The Lobos, however, went cold after the break. At one point they were shooting just 20%. They also lost Corey Manigault, who was tossed after his second technical foul with five minutes to play.

Matt Mitchell notched his 1,000th career point on a night in which he scored 22 and added 12 rebounds. He also hit a monster dunk that set the sold-out Viejas Arena crowd – and social media – into a frenzy.

Yanni Wetzell added 20 points.

The team celebrated their win by cutting down the nets, with Coach Brian Dutcher finishing the job.

He told XTRA 1360 after the game that even his unbeaten team, which retained it’s No. 4 ranking on the Associated Press Top 25 this week, has room for improvement.

“The trademark Aztec basketball is we get better as the season goes on,” he said. “So we can’t win the title and then get worse. We have to get better. We have to improve our level of play and there’s things we can do to make that happen.”

The Aztecs next hit the road, playing at Boise State at 1 p.m. Sunday.

– Staff reports

