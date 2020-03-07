Aztecs, Despite Big Lead, Fall to Aggies, Who Take Mountain West Crown

Share This Article:

San Diego State let an early 16-point lead slip away against Utah State as the Aggies prevailed 59-56 in the Mountain West tournament title game Saturday in Las Vegas.

Nevertheless, the Aztecs had a look in the last 2.6 seconds to try and force the championship game into overtime.

Utah State guard Sam Merrill had made a three-pointer, despite KJ Feagin birddogging him as the clock wound down.

After the teams traded timeouts, they got the ball where they wanted it, in the hands of Mountain West Player of the Year Malachi Flynn, and his mid-court shot was on target. But it skipped twice around the rim, but bounced out, giving Utah State the win.

San Diego State was thiiiiiiiis close to pulling off a March miracle. pic.twitter.com/tEFi74mrOU — CBS Sports CBB (@CBSSportsCBB) March 8, 2020

Merrill credited Feagin for his defense when he talked to CBS Sports after the win.

“Feagin guarded me good enough that I had to go a little step back and it went in,” he said.

Aggie coach Craig Smith said simply, “We never flinched.”

SDSU, the conference tourney’s top seed, carried a 30-1 record into the game against No. 2 seed Utah State.

The 26-8 Aggies earned a slot in the NCAA Tournament as the Mountain West champion receives an automatic bid.

San Diego State though, ranked No. 5 in the nation, remains in contention for a No. 1 seed in the tournament on the strength of its record. They also went undefeated through their first 26 games, until a loss to UNLV on Feb. 22.

– Staff reports

Updated 5:30 p.m.

