Share This Article:

March Madness would have kicked off in earnest Thursday, but instead of eagerly awaiting the Aztecs’ first game, San Diego State fans could only content themselves with a final top national ranking.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

In the season’s last AP Top-25 poll, released Wednesday, SDSU ranked No. 6 in the country.

That matches the Aztecs’ best finish ever in the poll, which the 2010-11 team also achieved.

The program finished the 2011-12 and 2013-14 campaigns ranked No. 22 and No. 13, respectively in the AP Poll.

Made a mark in the history books. This team will not be forgotten. We finish the season ranked No. 6 in the @AP_Top25, tying the best season-finishing ranking in program history. Story: https://t.co/Cklv18wyae#GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/Yh6u5B3TNV — Aztec M. Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) March 18, 2020

San Diego State completed the season on an 11-week run inside the top-10, the second longest streak in program history.

The team had a 13-week run from Dec. 10, 2010 through March 14, 2011.

On Monday, USA Today announced its final Top-25 Coaches Poll of the year with the Aztecs also ranked at No. 6.

The top 3 teams as determined by both polls: Kansas, Gonzaga and Dayton.

SDSU finished as the Mountain West’s regular season champs and the only team in Division I with a single loss (28-1). Their season ended at 30-2 after a loss to Utah State in the Mountain West tourney.

The Aztecs, who did not receive any top-25 votes at the beginning of the season, entered the AP poll in the No. 25 spot on on Dec. 9. After a steady climb, they spent five straight weeks at No. 4, two at No. 5 and two at No. 6.

Overall, this marks the 81st week the program has been ranked in the AP Top-25 and all have come since the start of the 2010-11 season.

– Staff reports

SDSU Finishes Season at No. 6 in Nation’s Top College Basketball Polls was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: