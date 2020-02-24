Aztecs Hold on Among Top 5 As New No. 1 Takes Over National Polls

Share This Article:

San Diego State maintained its stay in the top 5 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the Coaches Poll this week, despite their Saturday loss to UNLV.

The Aztecs, at 26-1, slipped one spot after losing their first game of the season. They spent five weeks at No. 4.

Kansas took over at No. 1 in both polls, after knocking off No. 1 Baylor on Saturday. Baylor slid down a spot.

In the AP poll, Gonzaga and Dayton, a newcomer to the top 5, and San Diego State followed. In the Coaches Poll, Dayton jumped to No. 3, followed by Gonzaga and SDSU.

The program’s current eight-week run as part of the top 10 is the second longest in program history, behid the 13-week streak for the 2010-11 team.

The Aztecs, the Mountain West champions, play their last home game of the season at 8 p.m. Tuesday, against Colorado State.

– Staff reports

