Aztecs Hold on Among Top 5 As New No. 1 Takes Over National Polls

San Diego State maintained its stay in the top 5 in both the Associated Press Top 25 and the Coaches Poll this week, despite their Saturday loss to UNLV.
Support Times of San Diego's growth
with a small monthly contribution
The Aztecs, at 26-1, slipped one spot after losing their first game of the season. They spent five weeks at No. 4.
Kansas took over at No. 1 in both polls, after knocking off No. 1 Baylor on Saturday. Baylor slid down a spot.
In the AP poll, Gonzaga and Dayton, a newcomer to the top 5, and San Diego State followed. In the Coaches Poll, Dayton jumped to No. 3, followed by Gonzaga and SDSU.
The program’s current eight-week run as part of the top 10 is the second longest in program history, behid the 13-week streak for the 2010-11 team.
The Aztecs, the Mountain West champions, play their last home game of the season at 8 p.m. Tuesday, against Colorado State.
– Staff reports
>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click hereFollow Us: