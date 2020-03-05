Aztecs Win First Game in Mountain West Tournament, Beating Air Force 73-60

Share This Article:

San Diego State won the first game in the Mountain West basketball tournament by 73-60 on Thursday, despite trailing Air Force by four points at the break.

Malachi Flynn, the Mountain West Conference player of the year, helped the Aztecs prevail after the break with 16 points, seven rebounds and eight assists.

The Aztecs will play the winner of the UNLV-Boise State semi-final at 6 p.m. Friday in Las Vegas. And if they win that, the conference final is at 2:30 p.m. on Friday.

With 30 wins and just one loss for the season, the Aztecs could emerge as the top seed in the NCAA basketball tournament this month.

