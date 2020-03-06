San Diego State, Down 16, Roars Back to Head Into Mountain West Championship Game

Share This Article:

San Diego State survived another first half scare Friday, to beat Boise State 81-68 and earn a spot in the Mountain West championship game Saturday.

The Aztecs, now 30-1 on the year and ranked No. 5 in the country, will play either second-seeded Utah State or No. 11 seed Wyoming in the final. The two teams played the late game in Las Vegas Friday.

San Diego State’s shaky early play continued against No. 5 seed Boise State, despite a promising beginning.

Matt Mitchell, KJ Feagin and Jordan Schakel landed three-pointers to drive the Aztecs to an early lead, but Boise State raced back. For a time, despite SDSU’s top-ranked defense, the Broncos seemed to score at will.

Tell us a better way to go into the locker room. There isn't.#GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/r4aIX9Jl5d — Aztec M. Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) March 7, 2020

Over more than eight minutes of the half, they set off on a 26-6 run, leading to a 16-point advantage over the Aztecs. That matched the largest deficit San Diego State has faced all season – all the way back in November against Iowa.

Then, down 37-21, Schakel and company went to work. Trey Pulliam began a 19-3 run over with a lay-up. Malachi Flynn added eight during the nearly five-minute drive, capped by a three from Schakel.

His shot, off a turnover and less than four seconds before the break, tied the game at 40.

“We went into halftime with the momentum and I knew we were going to win after that,” Feagin told CBS Sports Network after the game.

He was right. Flynn hit a quick jumper less than a minute into the second half and Boise State, which fell to 20-12, never truly threatened again.

The Mountain West Player of the Year led all scorers with 22, but Feagin and Mitchell also had big nights, adding 21 and 17 each.

The Aztecs also hit 15 three-pointers, tied for tops for them this season. The defense rebounded as well, holding the Broncos to 23% shooting in the second half.

The championship game begins at 2:30 p.m. Saturday and will air on KFMB Channel 8. The winner earns a slot in the NCAA Tournament, which begins in less than two weeks.

15 made threes this game. Ties our most this season.#GoAztecs pic.twitter.com/SAip78lYTr — Aztec M. Basketball (@Aztec_MBB) March 7, 2020

– Staff reports

