San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Saturday, May 9

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 9:45 p.m. on Friday, May 8.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

• There have been 4,776 cases and 175 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Saturday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 64,561 cases and 2,678 deaths as of Saturday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,305,544 cases and 78,618 deaths as of Saturday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 114 new cases of coronavirus and seven more deaths as the pace of testing remained at a high level.

• The Viejas Casino & Resort in Alpine announced plans to reopen on May 18 following a “floor to ceiling” cleaning and sanitization.

• Deaths from the coronavirus in Tijuana have soared and the mortality rate is now twice the national average, after medical staff quickly fell ill as the outbreak rampaged through hospital wards.

• California lawmakers plan to probe why state officials wired half a billion dollars for masks to a medical supply company that had existed for just three days, and want to know what’s changed in the state’s vetting process since the deal collapsed.

• Feeding San Diego and the San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council announced Saturday that their weekend food distributions will extend through the month of May.

• A YMCA summer camp program for youth from low-income families was announced by San Diego County Supervisor Nathan Fletcher. The program will provide childcare for parents who are going back to work during the coronavirus pandemic.

• Their members may be stuck at home, but one of San Diego’s Rotary Clubs is stepping up to provide financial assistance to seven local charities helping homeless, seniors, youth, newly unemployed, and food-deprived individuals and families during the pandemic.

• A San Diego lawyer writes that California should permit online notarization so that people updating wills, trusts and healthcare directives can be safe during the COVID-19 crisis

If your organization has relevant news to add to this daily list, please send to news@timesofsandiego.com.

San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Saturday, May 9 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: