San Diego County Reports 114 New Cases, 7 Deaths as Pace of Testing Remains High

Drive-through COVID-19 testing
Drive-through COVID-19 testing at one of the San Diego County sites. Courtesy County News Center

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 114 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday and seven more deaths as the pace of testing remained at a high level.

The county reported 3,401 tests, just short of Friday’s record of 3,572, and two-thirds of the way to the goal of the 5,200 per day needed to ensure control of the virus when the county fully reopens.

Just 3% of the tests were positive, causing the 14-day rolling average to drop to 5.7% of tests.

Since the first case in March, the county has conducted 76,035 tests, reported 4,776 positives and marked 175 deaths.

The latest victims were two women and five men aged from 56 to 101 years.

The county will resume its daily media briefings on the pandemic on Monday.

Chart shows trend in coronavirus testing
Chart shows trend in San Diego County coronavirus testing. Click for larger image. Courtesy HHSA
