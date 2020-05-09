Share This Article:

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 114 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday and seven more deaths as the pace of testing remained at a high level.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The county reported 3,401 tests, just short of Friday’s record of 3,572, and two-thirds of the way to the goal of the 5,200 per day needed to ensure control of the virus when the county fully reopens.

Just 3% of the tests were positive, causing the 14-day rolling average to drop to 5.7% of tests.

Since the first case in March, the county has conducted 76,035 tests, reported 4,776 positives and marked 175 deaths.

The latest victims were two women and five men aged from 56 to 101 years.

The county will resume its daily media briefings on the pandemic on Monday.

San Diego County Reports 114 New Cases, 7 Deaths as Pace of Testing Remains High was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: