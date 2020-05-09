Drive-Up Food Distribution at SDCCU Stadium to Continue Through May

Share This Article:

Feeding San Diego and the San Diego & Imperial Counties Labor Council announced Saturday that their weekend food distributions will extend through the month of May.

The drive-up distributions are held on Saturday mornings at SDCCU Stadium on a first-come, first-served basis for the first 1,100 vehicles.

“The need to help families put food on the table continues — and our union volunteers will be there to meet it,” said Keith Maddox, executive secretary treasurer of the labor council. “We stand in solidarity with our community: teachers, construction workers, homecare givers and grocery workers are on the job during this crisis, and still, every week they spend their day off helping San Diegans in need.”

The food distribution is intended for vulnerable families and seniors affected by the COVID-19 crisis. Food will be placed directly in the trunk, keeping a six foot separation at all times.

The groceries that will be distributed will include three types of fresh produce, canned goods and shelf-stable nutritious foods.

The next three distributions will be:

9 a.m. Saturday, May 16

9 a.m. Saturday, May 23

9 a.m. Saturday, May 30

“If the need is there — we will be there,” said Vince Hall, CEO of Feeding San Diego. “The health and economic crises have left thousands of San Diegans in need of help – which is why we will continue our mass food distributions every Saturday in May.”

