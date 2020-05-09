Viejas Casino & Resort in Alpine Plans to Reopen May 18

Share This Article:

The Viejas Casino & Resort in Alpine Saturday announced plans to reopen on May 18.

The casino has been closed for about two months in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, but officials said that because California officials are poised to relax some of the stay-home orders and other measures, they are preparing to reopen soon.

“While Viejas has always maintained the highest level of cleanliness and safety, we have taken advantage of the recent closure to inspect, clean and sanitize every inch of the property,” the casino said in a news release. “From floor to ceiling, no stone has been left unturned.”

Viejas will install signs reminding guests of safety protocols, social distancing guidelines and safety practices, officials said. All guests and employees will be subject to a non-contact temperature scan before entering casino.

And everyone in the casino, employees and guests, will be required to wear masks, officials said. Additional hand sanitizer dispensers have been installed throughout the resort, they said.

Viejas Casino will close from 3 a.m. to 7 a.m. for deep cleaning.

–City News Service

