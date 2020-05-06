San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Wednesday, May 6

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 5:15 p.m. on Wednesday, May 6.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

• There have been 4,319 cases and 158 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Tuesday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 58,815 cases and 2,412 deaths as of Tuesday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 1,227,430 cases and 73,095 deaths as of Wednesday afternoon, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• San Diego County reported 159 new cases of coronavirus and eight more deaths as some businesses prepared for a limited reopening on Friday.

• Two months after their famously brutal training was suspended, Navy SEALs are again being spawned in Coronado — with instructors using megaphones rather than yelling face-to-face.

• California Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to allow some businesses, including small retailers, to reopen on a limited basis on Friday. Here’s what San Diego businesses need to do to safely reopen.

• UC San Diego will begin giving COVID-19 tests to the 5,000 students remaining on campus beginning May 11, with successful implementation possibly leading to monthly tests for the 65,000 students, staff and faculty who regularly work and live on the campus as early as September.

• The Newsom administration has teamed with two universities to train more than 3,000 employees per week to become coronavirus detectives tracing the spread of the disease throughout California.

• Out of quarantine and back in San Diego, Capt. Brett Crozier has reunited with his wife, Mary, a Navy spokesman said of the former commander of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt.

• The Carlsbad City Council has approved a $5 million economic revitalization package to help businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, and will accept applications for the relief Wednesday through May 25.

• A Los Angeles hospital was recently able to rule out on-site COVID-19 transmission between virus patients and infected health care workers through the use of Carlsbad-based Thermo Fisher Scientific’s next-generation sequencing technology.

• San Diego-based Luna Grill recently launched its new giving program, “Feeding the Frontline,” dedicated to feeding 20,000 local hospital workers over the coming weeks.

If your organization has relevant news to add to this daily list, please send to news@timesofsandiego.com.

San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Wednesday, May 6 was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: