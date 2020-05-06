As SD Businesses Prepare to Reopen, Shoppers Can Expect to Stay in Their Cars

Share This Article:

As San Diego’s retailers get ready to open their doors, shopping will continue it be a bit of a different experience. For the time being, only curbside pick-up will be allowed once Gov. Gavin Newsom announces a modification to the current stay-at-home orders that will allow more businesses to safely reopen.

According to officials with the County of San Diego, after the state eases restrictions on retailers, the public will not be allowed inside business premises.

The governor recently said there are a number of retail and manufacturing businesses that will be allowed to reopen with curbside pick-up because they represent at lower risk of spreading COVID-19, county authorities said. Some examples of those businesses include book stores, clothing stores, toy stores, florists and sporting goods stores.

Businesses must create a Safe Reopening Plan that ensures proper sanitation, physical distancing and general business practices of customers and employees before they restart. Retailers are also being tasked with ensuring social distancing and face covering guidelines are being followed to prevent or slow the spread of the virus.

“We have confidence in our residents and businesses,” said Dr. Wilma Wooten, the county’s public health officer. “Everyone has done a great job and that is why numbers are trending in the right direction.”

Newsom is expected to announce modifications to his order later this week.

— Staff report

