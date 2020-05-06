Roosevelt’s Capt. Crozier Reunites with Wife in San Diego, Not Quarantined

By Ken Stone

Out of quarantine and back in San Diego, Capt. Brett Crozier has reunited with his wife, Mary, a Navy spokesman said Wednesday of the former commander of the aircraft carrier Theodore Roosevelt.

With his command fate still up in the air, Crozier returned to the Big Stick’s home port of San Diego on Monday, said Navy Times.

“The former captain … [has] taken a temporary staff job with Naval Air Forces in San Diego, officials confirmed Tuesday,” said the paper not affiliated with the military.

A spokesman for Naval Air Forces told Times of San Diego: “He is not in quarantine. He has been reunited with his wife.”

The spokesman also confirmed that the coronavirus-stricken Roosevelt has had only one COVID-linked fatality — Chief Petty Officer Charles Robert Thacker Jr., 41, who died April 13 at U.S. Naval Hospital Guam.

Crozier has been declining interview requests, said the Navy spokesman.

The Croziers married two years after Brett graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis in 1992, said the San Francisco Chronicle, which first reported the letter that Crozier sent appealing for help for his crew in Guam.

Mary Crozier, an accomplished photographer, lists herself as a Salesforce administrator with a history of consulting. On her professional website, she says: “Are you a Salesforce Partner looking for short term help with a specific project? Reach out… I often help with various projects on an ‘as-needed’ basis. I’m a team player who wants you to look great for your client to help you generate repeat and referral business.”

She didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

The Navy announced in late April that it is extending its inquiry into the firing of Capt. Crozier after his plea for help with a coronavirus outbreak on the USS Theodore Roosevelt.

Navy leaders had initially recommended that Crozier be reinstated, but Acting Secretary of the Navy James E. McPherson said he has “unanswered questions that the preliminary inquiry has identified” and decided a more extensive review is necessary.

“This investigation will build on the good work of the initial inquiry to provide a more fulsome understanding of the sequence of events, actions, and decisions of the chain of command surrounding the COVID-19 outbreak aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt,” McPherson said in a statement.

