San Diego’s Luna Grill Donates Thousands of Meals to Frontline Workers

San Diego-based Luna Grill recently launched its new giving program, “Feeding the Frontline,” dedicated to feeding 20,000 local hospital workers over the coming weeks.

Luna Grill is deploying its existing catering team to work with hospital staffs to determine needs, hours and locations for meal deliveries in the coming weeks, with the pledge of donating 20,000 meals across multiple locations. Combined with the company’s ongoing “The Good Card” program, a commitment made to feeding local kids hot lunches, Luna Grill is providing a combined 50,000 meals countywide.

“San Diego is our home. We live here and work here, and in this time of need, everyone is looking for ways to do good — We do good with food,” said Luna Grill Chief Brand Officer Rich Pinnella. “One of the ways we know we can help and show our appreciation to those critical healthcare workers at local hospitals is the donation of fresh, hot, nourishing meals,” he added.

Earlier in March Luna Grill introduced “The Good Card,” where for every $5 gift card increment purchased, Luna Grill is donating a fresh, healthy meal to a San Diego kid in need through The Jacobs & Cushman San Diego Food Bank, sharing the sentiment of “you keep the card, we feed the kids.” Meals are being packaged and donated to multiple locations each week, and with Good Card sales to date, the company is pledging over 30,000 meals to the program.

Customers can log on to www.LunaGrill.com/TheGoodCard and purchase the e-gift card for themselves or send to a friend. Guests can use their e-gift cards for take-out, curbside or delivery orders at any of Luna Grill’s 50 locations.

