San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Friday, April 10

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 9:45 a.m. on Friday, April 10.

• There have been 1,628 cases and 40 deaths among San Diego County residents as of Thursday afternoon.

• Across California there have been 18,309 cases and 492 deaths as of Thursday afternoon.

• Across the United States, there have been 467,184 cases and 16,478 deaths as of Friday morning, according to Johns Hopkins University.

• A sailor assigned to the San Diego-based aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt is in intensive care after being found unresponsive in his quarters on the ship docked in Guam.

• The city of San Diego rescinded furloughs ordered last week for 800 workers at libraries and recreation centers after a labor union filed a grievance.

• During Holy Week, the holiest time in the Christian faith, and Passover, deeply meaningful to Jewish congregations, San Diego religious leaders are struggling to help people keep the faith and stay connected.

• California Treasurer Fiona Ma writes that completing your 2020 Census form is the perfect “social distancing” activity since you can participate online or by phone without ever leaving your home.

• Times of San Diego’s regular weekend guide explains how to celebrate Easter and take your mind off the pandemic while sheltering at home.

• The Timken Museum of Art has introduced online art classes for patients at Naval Medical Center San Diego and youths at the Kearny Mesa Juvenile Detention Facility.

