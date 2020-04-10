San Diego County Reports Progress Despite 65 More COVID-19 Cases and 4 Deaths

Share This Article:

San Diego County reported 65 new coronavirus cases and four more deaths on Friday as officials expressed optimism that the region is “meeting this challenge.”

“We are meeting this challenge in San Diego County, but our fight is far from over,” said Supervisor Nathan Fletcher before reporting the latest statistics at the regular afternoon briefing.

“The risk to the public remains very high, so the actions that we take and continue to take over the coming weeks are going to be of utmost significance,” he said.

A total of 1,693 cases have been reported in the county as testing continues to increase rapidly and now exceeds 23,000 tests.

Dr. Eric McDonald, the county’s medical director of epidemiology, said the four latest victims of COVID-19 all had underlying medical conditions. A total of 44 residents have now died of the disease.

“To the families of those who have lost a loved one, we extend our deepest sympathies,” he said.

He also thanked San Diego residents for making the sacrifices necessary to slow the spread of the virus.

“There are many San Diegans who have sacrificed a lot in the last few weeks. Some people have lost work, they’ve lost schooling, they’ve lost opportunity to do things they enjoy,” he said. “Those sacrifices make a difference. We talk about bending the curve…but what it really means is we’re saving lives.”

