Mayor, Faith Leaders Urge Worshiping at Home During Passover and Easter

Mayor Kevin Faulconer and San Diego faith leaders urged residents not to gather but to worship safely at home during Passover and Easter.

“This is a Passover, a Good Friday and an Easter like none we have ever experienced,” said Faulconer at the city’s regular afternoon press conference on Friday. “But with families at home, together and bonding, I believe that it will be a holy week, and fond memories we will never forget.”

He said San Diego may be flattening the curve on the pandemic, but “the responsible action in San Diego is to stay at home as much as possible.”

Pastor Miles McPherson of the Rock Church said his church’s services will be available to all both online and broadcast on local television.

He said he prays for San Diego’s recovery from the virus and noted that “everything is on shaky ground except the faithfulness of God.”

Rabbi Devorah Marcus of Temple Emanu-El urged Jews to reach out to local congregations to find out what streaming and broadcast services are available.

“In our congregation, we’re referring to this time not as social distanding, which implies loneliness and isolation, we are instead referring to this time as a time of of sacred distancing,” she said. “We express our love for our families, our neighbors and our community as a whole by imposing self-restraint and control so that we stay home as much as possible.”

Faulconer said that San Diego Police would strictly enforce stay-at-home orders during the Easter weekend. “The no-gathering limit is across the board,” he said.

