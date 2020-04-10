Nurses, Angered By Job Threat During Pandemic, Plan Action at Palomar Medical Center

Share This Article:

Palomar Health nurses and health care workers plan a job action Monday in Poway in response to recent layoff notices issued to nearly 150 personnel.

The nurses and health care workers will gather on the sidewalk near the main entrance of Palomar Medical Center at 8 a.m.

At least 83 registered nurses and 63 others received temporary layoff notices, according to a news released issued Friday by the California Nurses Association and the Caregivers & Healthcare Employees Union.

The union accused Palomar Health of failing to provide an accurate list of affected employees, leading to fears that more personnel could be on the chopping block.

Union officials also accused the system of plans to reconsider health benefits for affected employees, especially in light of their exposure while working during the coronavirus pandemic.

The employees also expressed concerns about operations at the new 250-bed FEMA field hospital when health care workers already have struggled to obtain enough protective equipment to keep up with current demand.

“Laying off essential healthcare workers is not in line with preparing for the surge,” union officials said in the release.

– Staff reports

