San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Wednesday, March 25

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 1:45 p.m. on Wednesday.

• There have been 226 cases of coronavirus disease among San Diego County residents as of late Monday afternoon. Additionally, there have been 16 cases involving non-residents, primarily military personnel. So far, there have been two deaths.

• Across California there have been 2,102 cases and 40 deaths as of 3:30 p.m. Tuesday.

• The San Diego City Council voted unanimously to place a temporary moratorium on evictions of residents and small businesses that cannot make rent payments amid the coronavirus pandemic.

• Despite widespread coronavirus closures, some beaches in San Diego County remain open to shut-in residents seeking fresh air.

• Prospective jurors in San Diego County are cleared from jury service through May 22 following the California Chief Justice’s recent order suspending all state jury trials for two months to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

• Navy officials said three sailors aboard the San Diego-based aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt have tested positive for COVID-19. A civilian employee working at the Naval Air Station North Island Child Development Center also tested positive.

• The city of San Diego moved 55 families from a shelter at Golden Hall to rooms in two motels. The Regional Task Force for the Homeless, Father Joe’s Villages and the city plan to move 106 women from two shelters into the expanded Golden Hall shelter. The additional space will allow more San Diegans to get off the street while maintaining social distancing.

• Father Joe’s Villages is beginning to test people with flu-like symptoms at its homeless shelters for coronavirus.

• The pandemic is proving to be particularly disruptive for the commercial fishing industry in San Diego and other California ports.

• The San Diego Foundation’s COVID-19 Community Response Fund, begun last week with $1.3 million, has grown with more than 1,000 donations to $6 million. It provides food assistance and loss-of-wages help.

• The Red Cross Bloodmobile will be in the parking lot of Mossy Nissan in Escondido from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday for donations amid the growing supply crisis. Appointments can be made online.

If your organization has relevant news to add to this daily list, please send to news@timesofsandiego.com.

