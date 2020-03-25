8 Sailors Aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt Have Tested Positive for COVID-19

Share This Article:

Eight sailors aboard the San Diego-based USS Theodore Roosevelt have now tested positive for coronavirus, according to Navy and media reports.

Naval officials told The Wall Street Journal that four of the eight sailors were transported to a medical facility in Guam and that the others would also be evacuated.

The ship docked in Da Nang, Vietnam, two weeks ago and is now in the Philippine Sea.

The Navy has sent special medical teams to the Roosevelt and other deployed ships in the 7th Fleet to do batch testing for the virus.

The sailors are the first to test positive for COVID-19 while aboard a deployed Navy warship.

The Roosevelt typically carries a crew of 3,000 along with an air wing of over 2,000 personnel.

