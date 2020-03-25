Scripps Health to Shutter Three Health Clinics By End of Week

Share This Article:

Scripps Health announced Wednesday it will temporarily close three of its clinics by the end of the week to conserve resources and provide a safe environment for patients, providers and staff amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Patients will redirected from the Scripps clinics in Coronado, Santee and Scripps Clinic Bariatric and General Surgery in the Hillcrest neighborhood to other Scripps locations. Those patients also can use Scripps’ telemedicine video service as an alternative to an in-person consultation.

Patients who normally go to Scripps Clinic Coronado will now receive care at Scripps Clinic Mission Valley or Scripps Clinic Torrey Pines; those at Scripps Santee will receive care at Scripps Clinic Rancho San Diego; and those at Scripps Clinic Bariatric patients will be treated at Scripps Clinic Del Mar. Affected patients will continue receiving care from their normal providers who also are relocating to the other sites.

Other Scripps outpatient sites are being reviewed for possible changes in operating hours.

“The coronavirus pandemic has triggered many changes in our lives and forced organizations of all types to alter the way they provide services to their customers,” said Scripps President and CEO Chris Van Gorder. “These latest changes at Scripps give us more flexibility in how we staff all of our clinics and hospitals as this health pandemic continues to unfold, and they give us the ability to move people and resources to where they are needed more.”

The hospitals also will be adding more sites where people can deliver donations of medical supplies.

Scripps is accepting donations of N95 masks/respirators; surgical/procedural masks; isolation/impervious gowns; non-latex gloves; eye protection; disinfecting wipes; hand sanitizer and hand soap.

Those interested in donating supplies may contact Scripps at supplychainmanagement@scrippshealth.org to discuss the donation and arrange for delivery. Donors will then be provided with a drop-off location that is most convenient for them.

— City News Service

