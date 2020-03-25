San Diego City Council Approves Moratorium on Evictions Through May 31

Share This Article:

The San Diego City Council voted unanimously Wednesday to place a temporary moratorium on evictions of residents and small businesses that cannot make rent payments amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The council also established a Small Business Relief Fund to support local businesses affected by the COVID-19 crisis. The relief fund will be created by repurposing nearly $4 million in existing grant funding.

“I want to thank my council colleagues and the mayor for standing with me and making sure no one loses their home in the middle of a public health emergency and growing economic crisis,” said Council President Georgette Gómez after the votes.

“Most of our small businesses have been forced to close, and countless San Diegans are losing work and income as we try to slow the spread of the virus,” she said. “Today, we let struggling residents and small businesses owners know that we have their back.”

The eviction moratorium ordinance, which is effective today through May 31, includes documentation requirements of tenants seeking relief, who have up to six months after the effective date of the ordinance to pay any unpaid rent. Landlords may seek payment of rent but may not evict tenants who qualify for relief.

As part of the action, the council asked city staff to work with banks and lenders to halt foreclosures of properties whose owners are unable to make mortgage payments, and aggressively seek local, state, and federal economic aid packages to provide relief to landlords, which benefits tenants.

Under the ordinance, the San Diego Housing Commission and its nonprofit affiliate Housing Development Partners, are prohibited from evicting tenants who reside in any of the 3,732 commission-controlled affordable apartments.

