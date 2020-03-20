San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Friday, March 20

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 8:55 a.m. on Friday.

• There have been 89 cases of coronavirus disease among San Diego County residents as of Thursday afternoon. Additionally, there have been 8 cases involving people quarantined at Miramar and 8 cases involving non-residents, primarily Navy personnel. So far, there have been no deaths.

• Across California there have been 675 cases and 16 deaths as of 12:19 p.m. Thursday.

• Chula Vista City Councilman Steve Padilla is hospitalized with COVID-19. He is in an intensive-care unit and has been placed on a respirator to aid with difficulty breathing. Padilla is chair of the California Coastal Commission.

• California may be under a stay-at-home order, but you can still get out to get exercise — if you keep a social distance. Times of San Diego’s weekend guide lists your options.

• Confused about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide stay-at-home order? Here’s a link to more information on the official website.

