San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Friday, March 20

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 8:55 a.m. on Friday.
• There have been 89 cases of coronavirus disease among San Diego County residents as of Thursday afternoon. Additionally, there have been 8 cases involving people quarantined at Miramar and 8 cases involving non-residents, primarily Navy personnel. So far, there have been no deaths.
• Across California there have been 675 cases and 16 deaths as of 12:19 p.m. Thursday.
• Chula Vista City Councilman Steve Padilla is hospitalized with COVID-19. He is in an intensive-care unit and has been placed on a respirator to aid with difficulty breathing. Padilla is chair of the California Coastal Commission.
• California may be under a stay-at-home order, but you can still get out to get exercise — if you keep a social distance. Times of San Diego’s weekend guide lists your options.
• Confused about Gov. Gavin Newsom’s statewide stay-at-home order? Here’s a link to more information on the official website.
If your organization has relevant news to add to this daily list, please send to news@timesofsandiego.com.
