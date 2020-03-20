Father Joe’s Launches Fund in Response to Coronavirus; Qualcomm Co-Founder Offers $400K Match

Share This Article:

Father Joe’s Villages announced Friday that it established an emergency fund to raise money for the homeless during the COVID-19 crisis.

Representatives say the fund will be crucial to continue to provide shelter, health care and more for the homeless.

Qualcomm co-founder Franklin Antonio provided a $400,000 matching gift to encourage support from the community, officials said.

Father Joe’s will accept donations for the fund on its website.

There are no confirmed COVID-19 cases at the shelter. One client showed signs of symptoms Wednesday, leading to a temporary interruption in intakes.

However, a test of the client proved negative for the virus Thursday. As a result, the shelter resumed accepting intakes following direction from county officials.

Father Joe’s thrift and donation stores shuttered during the crisis. Officials also suspended pick-ups and drop-offs to reduce the risk of spreading the virus to clients and staff.

– City News Service

