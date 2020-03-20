Share This Article:

The Trump administration announced Friday that closure of non-essential movement across the Canadian border will be accompanied by similar limits on the Mexican border.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

“There is agreement with both Canada and Mexico to limit non-essential traffic across our land borders,” said Chad Wolf, acting Secretary of Homeland Security, during a press conference at the White House.

Wolf said the restrictions would begin on Saturday, but would not effect commerce or travel for medical and educational purposes.

He said the focus of the new restrictions is on recreational and tourist travel in order to prevent further spread of coronavirus.

The decision to restrict traffic across the Canadian border was announced on Wednesday.

U.S., Mexico Will Restrict Non-Essential Traffic Across Border was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: