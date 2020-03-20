Amtrak Pacific Surfliner Trains Between San Diego, L.A. and North Being Cut Back

Share This Article:

Overseers of the Amtrak Pacific Surfliner service have announced reduced train schedules on the San Diego to San Luis Obispo rail corridor.

Effective Monday, more than a dozen trains won’t run as previously scheduled — the latest transit fallout from the coronavirus crisis.

“These adjustments will preserve connections to the communities we serve, while also addressing changes in ridership and guidance from public health experts,” said Donna DeMartino, managing director of the LOSSAN agency. “The safety of our passengers and crews is our highest priority.”

Amtrak’s Pacific Surfliner travels along a 351-mile coastal rail route through San Diego, Orange, Los Angeles, Ventura, Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties, serving 27 stations.

It is the busiest state-supported intercity passenger rail route in the United States with 26 daily trains and annual ridership of nearly 3 million.

Effective Monday, service will be modified during a one-day transition period.

Northbound

Trains 564, 580, and 584 will operate as scheduled.

Trains 569, 573, 583, 591, 595, and 759 are canceled.

Trains 763 and 777 will operate according to the schedule between San Diego and Goleta (no service north of Goleta).

Trains 767 and 785 will operate according to the schedule between San Diego and Los Angeles (no service north of Los Angeles).

Southbound

Trains 561, 565, 579, and 593 will operate as scheduled.

Trains 562, 566, 572, 578, 590, 782, and 792 are canceled.

Train 796 will operate according to the schedule between Goleta and San Diego (no service between San Luis Obispo and Goleta).

Effective Tuesday, the Pacific Surfliner will operate on this reduced schedule. (Any updates will be posted at PacificSurfliner.com/Advisory).

Northbound

Trains 759, 561/1761, 565/1565, 569/1569, 573/1573, 583, 591/1591, and 595 are canceled.

Trains 763 and 777 will operate according to the schedule between San Diego and Goleta (no service north of Goleta).

Trains 767/1767 and 785 will operate according to the schedule between San Diego and Los Angeles (no service north of Los Angeles).

Southbound

Trains 562, 566/1566, 572/1572, 578, 782, 590/1590, and 792 are canceled.

Train 774 will operate according to the schedule between Los Angeles and San Diego (no service between San Luis Obispo and Los Angeles).

Train 796 will operate according to the schedule between Goleta and San Diego (no service between San Luis Obispo and Goleta).

