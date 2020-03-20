Walmart to Hire 6,200 Workers in California Because of Coronavirus Demand

Share This Article:

Walmart announced Friday it will hire more than 6,200 people in California to work in stores, clubs, distribution facilities and fulfillment centers to support customer demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

“We know millions of Americans who are usually employed at this time are temporarily out of work, and at the same time we’re currently seeing strong demand in our stores” said Doug McMillon, president and CEO of the retailer. “We’re looking for people who see Walmart as a chance to earn some extra money and perform a vital service to their community.”

The company said the new jobs will be temporary at first, but many will convert to permanent positions over time.

To facilitate rapid hiring, Walmart’s application process has been cut from two weeks to 24 hours. Applications can be made online at careers.walmart.com.

The company is also paying special cash bonuses on April 2 to all current hourly employees in recognition of their work during the pandemic. The bonus amounts to $300 for full-time employees and $150 for part-time workers employed as of March 1.

Walmart is the world’s largest retailer with 11,500 stores in 27 countries

