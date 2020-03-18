San Diego County Coronavirus Developments on Wednesday, March 18

Share This Article:

Here is a list of the major developments in the coronavirus epidemic facing San Diego County, updated at 11:05 a.m. on Wednesday.

• There have been 51 cases of coronavirus disease among San Diego County residents as of Monday afternoon. Additionally, there have been 5 cases involving people quarantined at Miramar and 4 cases involving non-residents. So far, there have been no deaths.

• Across California there have been 598 cases and 13 deaths as of 10:45 a.m. Wednesday.

• The Navy said Wednesday a sixth local sailor has tested positive to coronavirus amid the growing local outbreak. The latest patient is assigned to the USS Coronado.

The Navy is readying the giant hospital ships USNS Mercy in San Diego and USNS Comfort in Norfolk to assist with the epidemic. The Comfort will head for New York Harbor, while the Mercy will be deployed somewhere on the West Coast. Each has 1,000 beds.

• Low-income workers in service industries across the state who can’t work from home worry they’ll be laid off.

• As you’re stuck at home, you can order books and other materials for curbside pickup from the 33 branch libraries in the San Diego County system.

