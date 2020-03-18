With Bars Closed, Coronado Brewing Offers Beer and Pub Food to Go

Share This Article:

Coronado Brewing Company, one of San Diego’s original and best known craft breweries, is fighting coronavirus isolation with beer and pub food to go.

The company introduced a new menu Wednesday at its locations in Bay Park, Coronado and Imperial Beach and offered 15% off all food and beer orders. Patrons are encouraged to order by phone to maintain social distance.

Menu options include pizzas, burgers, fish tacos and snacks, and you can also order wine and hard cider.

“We will keep open as long as regulations allow, and we look forward to happily serving our local San Diego and Coronado communities with tasty food and beer to-go,” said CEO James Murray.

He noted that the pandemic is an especially difficult time for breweries and urged craft beer fans to “support their local breweries by continuing to buy their favorite beer—whether that be directly from the brewery, or at their preferred retailer or home-delivery service.”

The brewery opened in Coronado in 1996 and now sells beer nationwide.

