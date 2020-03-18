Tribal Leaders Jointly Announce 5 Local Casinos Will Close at Noon Friday

Share This Article:

Tribal government leaders from five Native American bands jointly announced Wednesday their casinos in San Diego County will close at noon on Friday through the end of the month.

The action comes in response to the growing coronavius epidemic and the closure of movie theaters, auditoriums, restaurants and bars throughout the county.

“The tribes are united in this decision to close for the health and well-being of the community, their guests and approximately 9,000 employees,” the five bands said in a joint statement. “Despite this closure, it is their hope that they can continue to provide emergency services for their respective communities.”

The announcement was made by the Barona Band of Mission Indians, Campo Kumeyaay Nation, Jamul Indian Village, Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation and Viejas Band of Kumeyaay Indians.

The tribal leaders said they are following the COVID-19 outbreak as it progresses and “will take further necessary precautions as their tribal governments deem necessary.”

