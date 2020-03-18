San Diego County Libraries Offer Curbside Book Pickup During Pandemic

Share This Article:

San Diego County’s 33 branch libraries have begun curbside pickup to help residents practice social distancing while still enjoying books, music and movies.

Starting Wednesday, library patrons can use the online catalog or call their branch, place orders for the books or other materials, and then pick them up between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. when the material is ready.

Much is also available online. County Library Director Migell Acosta said all of the library system’s ebooks and emagazines are available 24 hours a day by downloading the Libby app for books or Flipster for magazines like Sports Illustrated, People and Time.

County libraries are moving to curbside pickup to help the public deal with federal, state and county orders to stay at home, away from crowds and practice social distancing to stop the spread of coronavirus.

Residents who do not have a library card can sign up for an Instant Digital Card and use their mobile phone number as their library card.

