San Diego Navy Bases Tell Moves to Cut Crowds: Special Events, Bars Closing

Share This Article:

Southwest Navy Commands on Wednesday announced new measures to protect sailors, civilians and contractors and their families from further spread of the coronavirus.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

Among them: All catering functions, special events, golf tournaments, ticket offices and recreational trips are canceled or closed until further notice.

Also beginning immediately, commissaries will begin 100% ID card checks at the entrance of all stores and will revoke the visitor policy.

“These measures are in place to reduce the number of people in stores, support social distancing and minimize crowds,” the Navy said.

Other actions:

Fitness centers and gymnasiums (including swimming pools), bowling centers, recreation centers (community and enlisted), auto skills centers and movie theaters will close.

All Morale, Welfare and Recreation bars will close. Restaurants and quick-service food and beverage outlets will provide to-go orders only. Galley and MWR rations-in-kind operations will remain opening, but will eliminate salad bars and enhance efforts for social distancing.

Child development centers school-age care will remain open. Teen centers, youth sports and hourly child care will be suspended.

Religious services at all installations are suspended until further notice to limit gatherings of more than 10 people in accordance with guidance from President Trump.

Beginning Thursday, “early bird” shopping hours will be eliminated to allow more time for cleaning and restocking.

“Navy leadership and our Navy medical professionals will continue to monitor the situation,” said a statement. “As the situation progresses, Navy Region Southwest is postured to implement additional measures as needed in alignment with Dept. of Defense guidance and in coordination with state and local partners should there be an increase in risk to the Fleet, Fighter and Family.”

A COVID-19 status page can be found on the Navy Region Southwest website.

San Diego Navy Bases Tell Moves to Cut Crowds: Special Events, Bars Closing was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: