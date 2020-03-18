San Diego MTS Buses, Trolleys Running at Least Until March 31

Share This Article:

The San Diego Metropolitan Transit System will continue running normal weekday and weekend service through March 31, it announced Wednesday.

MTS will continue to monitor bus and trolley ridership and adjust service levels if necessary.

“Our buses and trolleys are taking our most vulnerable residents to critical services, and first responders, grocery store employees, nurses and other healthcare workers to their jobs when we need them the most,” said MTS CEO Paul Jablonski. “We will continue doing that at the same level at least through March 31.

“Preliminary estimates suggest ridership is down approximately 40% compared to the average weekday. Regardless of service levels, we will continue to sanitize our system daily using cleaners recommended by the CDC.”

MTS has implemented the following cleaning regimen on all trolleys, buses, and stations:

— all MTS vehicles are cleaned daily, with additional deep cleanings using bleach to disinfect, and other solutions recommended by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention;

— disinfectant is used to wipe down exposed surfaces nightly to help eliminate germs;

— maintenance teams sweep, dust and spot mop nightly;

— trolleys are often wiped down midday;

— frequent deep cleanings are done at trolley stations, which includes power-washing floors, canopies, railing, benches and kiosk signs, and disinfecting trash cans;

— handwashing stations at all 54 trolley stations, plus the UTC Transit Center;

— stationed cleaning crews at the San Ysidro, 12th & Imperial, Old Town and El Cajon stations from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to further disinfect station surfaces, as well as trolley doors and buttons.

— City News Service

