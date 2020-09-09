Padres Notes: Tony Hawk Welcomes Clevinger, Myers Surges, Hosmer on IL

Share This Article:

Bromance alert: New San Diego Padre Mike Clevinger has a fan in skateboarding legend Tony Hawk.

Clevinger, acquired in the Aug. 31 trade with the Cleveland Indians, posted his first Padres win Tuesday, over the Colorado Rockies. He’s been trading tweets with Hawk, but the San Diego native upped the ante Wednesday by sending Clevinger an impressive gift.

“Ohhhh, dude,” Clevinger said, as he opened a duffel bag in the dugout, revealing a skateboard from Hawk.

Hawk, clad in a Clevinger jersey, already had welcomed the new starter to San Diego via social media.

Clevinger is 1-1 since joining the Padres, with a 4.91 ERA.

– “Slam Diego” sticks: Wil Myers hit two home runs Tuesday, one a grand slam, as the Padres walloped the Rockies, 14-5. The team may have pinned its future on young talent like Fernando Tatis Jr. and Chris Paddack, and a star like Manny Machado, but Myers has been quietly resurgent in 2020. He’s hitting .297 with 11 homers.

It means more to him after suffering through the Padres’ recent last-place finishes.

“It’s definitely more exciting after going through those years of struggling here in the rebuilding process,” Myers said, according to MLB.com. “It’s finally here.”

– Eric Hosmer hurt: The Padre first baseman landed on the injured list after Monday’s series opener against the Rockies after breaking a finger on his left hand while attempting to bunt. He could be out up to six weeks, according to MLB.com. He’s hitting .288 with eight homers in 2020. Another new Padre, Mitch Moreland, will be tasked with filling the gap.

– A look ahead: Chris Paddack takes the mound Thursday as the Padres open a four-game series at Petco Park against the San Francisco Giants. The Giants have yet to name a starter for the game. The Padres lead the wild-card race and trail the first-place Los Angeles Dodgers in the National League West.

– Staff reports

