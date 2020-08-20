Padres Try ‘Slam Diego” on for Size, As Hosmer Gives Team Unique MLB Mark

Eric Hosmer celebrates after his fifth inning grand slam. Photo credit: @padres, via Twitter

Yawn, ho hum – another San Diego Padres grand slam.

But it’s hard to be California laidback about a Major League first. The Padres became the only team in baseball history to hit grand slams in four straight games Thursday when Eric Hosmer launched one in the team’s 8-7 victory over the Texas Rangers.

He joined Fernando Tatis Jr., Wil Myers and Manny Machado in securing the record.

The Padres also pulled out their second extra-inning win in a row at Petco Park, scoring in the 10th inning to take all four games from the Rangers this week, both in Texas and at home.

Hosmer’s slam came in the fifth inning to give the Padres a 5-2 advantage. The Rangers crept back though, to lead the Padres 6-5 by the bottom of the eighth.

The Friars scored two to re-take the lead, but the Rangers got one back in the top of ninth to send the game into extras.

Thursday’s win wasn’t as dramatic as Machado’s walk-off grand slam the night before, but it counts. Myers, who started the inning on second, advanced on a single by Jake Cronenworth, then crossed the plate when Ranger outfielder Scott Heineman let the ball get past him.

The Padres also took over sole possession of second place in the National League West with the win, as the Colorado Rockies lost to the Houston Astros.

The Astros come into town for the weekend, with Garrett Richards on the mound against Lance McCullers Jr. in the opener. Can the slam streak continue?

Whether it does or not, the Padres, having fun with it, re-christening themselves the “Slam Diego Padres” on Twitter. Players also used the hashtag #SlamDiego post-game.

– Staff reports

