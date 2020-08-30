Padres, Hoping to Boost Playoff Chances, Complete Deals With Mariners, Red Sox, Angels

Share This Article:

When observers said the San Diego Padres might deal again before the trade deadline, they weren’t kidding.

Support Times of San Diego's growth

with a small monthly contribution Become a supporter

The Padres and the Seattle Mariners got down to business Sunday, according to multiple media reports, in a seven-player trade. But the Padres had an exceptionally busy day, announcing two other trades as well.

In the biggest, the Friars received catcher Austin Nola and pitchers Austin Adams and Dan Altavilla from Seattle in exchange for four players, including infielder Ty France and outfielder Taylor Trammell.

The Padres also sent pitcher Andres Muñoz and catcher Luis Torrens to the Mariners.

The #Padres have acquired Austin Nola, Austin Adams and Dan Altavilla from the Mariners. Details: https://t.co/YItZHYr7mp pic.twitter.com/maXFTyxV2r — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 31, 2020

To start the day, the team announced a trade with the Boston Red Sox for designated hitter Mitch Moreland. They sent two prospects, Hudson Potts and Jeisson Rosario, to Boston.

Then late in the evening, an hour after confirming the Mariners trade, the Padres posted yet another deal, this time with the Los Angeles Angels. They got catcher Jason Castro and sent along pitcher Gerardo Reyes.

Here’s the performances the new Padres have put up with their old teams this season:

Nola, batting .306 with 5 homers and 19 RBIs.

Adams, on injured list (torn ACL in 2019).

Altavilla, 1-2 with a 7.71 ERA and 1 save.

Moreland, batting .328 with 8 homers and 21 RBIs.

Castro, batting .192 with 2 homers and 6 RBIs.

All that activity followed Saturday’s action, when the Padres acquired relief pitcher Trevor Rosenthal from the Kansas City Royals.

The Padres sit in second place behind the National League West leaders, the Los Angeles Dodgers.

But their playoff prospects remain strong, as they lead the NL Wild Card race by three games. Currently, no other second-place teams in the league have winning records.

The #Padres have acquired Mitch Moreland from the Red Sox in exchange for Jeisson Rosario and Hudson Potts. Details: https://t.co/tsYyd76s9o pic.twitter.com/JMHXETMxJO — San Diego Padres (@Padres) August 30, 2020

– Staff reports

Padres, Hoping to Boost Playoff Chances, Complete Deals With Mariners, Red Sox, Angels was last modified: by

>> Subscribe to Times of San Diego’s free daily email newsletter! Click here

Follow Us: